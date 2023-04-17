Former Northampton student remains ‘grateful’ for scheme that allowed her to study medicine at university

A former Northampton Academy student has praised the widening participation scheme for enabling her to study medicine at university.

Leah Brooks, now a fourth year medical student at the University of Sheffield, had lowered entry grades and more support when applying as she is from one of the lowest socio-economic areas.

Despite securing her place, the anxiety and imposter syndrome caused by being surrounded by privately-educated students led to the deterioration of her mental health and she took time out from her course.

23-year-old Leah Brooks, a fourth year medical student and former Northampton Academy student.

The 23-year-old will start her final year of study in September and will begin applying for a foundation programme that will see her become a doctor.

Talking to this newspaper, Leah said: “Until I went to university, I never realised the lack of support working class people get – we don’t get private tutors or mock interviews to prepare.

“Without the support and contextual offer I received from the scheme, I wouldn’t have been able to achieve my dream of going to medical school.”

She said students now find themselves on an “equal playing field” as they receive the same treatment at university.

Leah has become an advocate for widening participation schemes and mental health on social media – accumulating a following of more than 3,000 on Instagram, YouTube, Twitter and TikTok.

Ahead of her results day, Leah convinced herself she was not going to land a place at the University of Sheffield and said: “It was the best feeling ever to get into medical school.

“The university offers were shocking in themselves, let alone getting accepted.

“I broke down in tears when I found out, and when I knew my hard work had paid off.”

Despite her excitement for the next chapter, a few months in when group work started, Leah began to label others in her group as more intelligent and did not feel worthy enough to be there.

During the pandemic when teaching was moved online, Leah did not have to face these feelings and experiences – until she returned to placement and it made her feel as though she “did not belong” at medical school.

It took time off university to make Leah realise others felt the same anxiety and imposter syndrome she did, and this was “comforting”.

She said: “I learnt it is important to take your foot off the peddle, and it takes confidence to take a step back and focus on yourself.

“The pressure and expectation surrounding medical school begins at the application process. From the very beginning, you need to congratulate yourself even on the small wins.”

Leah took time off from March 2021 and returned in January 2022, and has come on leaps and bounds since then.

She now sees her own patients at a GP surgery as part of her course, with her own room to greet them.

“Now I feel like I’m actively helping, as opposed to shadowing people last year,” said Leah.

When asked what her experiences have taught her about prioritising her mental health, Leah said: “My time off changed everything and I now have a completely different outlook.

“As much as you love your course and job, you can’t pour from an empty cup.

“Giving myself more boundaries allowed me to get the best exam results yet – as there is nothing more important than looking after your mental health and happiness.”

Leah says it is important to realise it is okay not to study all the time in order to focus on yourself.

The 23-year-old feels “emotional” thinking back to the dark place she was in during her time off, as she “did not think she would get to this point, let alone feel excited about it”.

Having not felt good enough on many occasions, looking to her near future of becoming a doctor is a “full circle moment”.

She also talks at conferences, webinars and shows for UCAS, the system students use to apply for universities.

“I still have pinch me moments when I’m asked to talk about my mental health journey,” said Leah. “It’s so important to talk about and normalise these things.

“It’s also the best feeling being able to help others through my platforms, and I wish I could talk to my younger self. I feel very lucky and privileged.”

The last time she spoke to this newspaper Leah advised anyone who believes they are not intelligent or financially-stable enough to go to university to research schemes that may be able to help, and use social media to reach out to people and organisations for free advice.

Looking back at how far she has come, Leah said: “I’m extremely grateful as the widening participation scheme made this all possible.

“They are vital in combating inequalities in education as it gives you a fair chance.”

For those who may be experiencing self-doubt or mental health issues themselves, Leah says the most important thing anyone can do is “reach out for support”.

“It may be difficult because of the worry around stigma and what others may think, but this is the most important thing to fuel you,” she said.

“Nothing works without a good mental state. You can have a career and stable mental health, but you can’t sacrifice one for the other – which is what hustle culture tries to push.”