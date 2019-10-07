Former Northampton mayor starts podcast about Northampton

A podcast dedicated to Northampton has been launched by Gareth Eales, and is available now for download.

The podcast named 'Talk of the Town' will be presented by former mayor, Gareth Eales, and N-Live radio presenter, Lisa Eversden.

The pair said each show will be themed along the lines of community, music and sport but their shows are "entirely non-party political".

Gareth Eales said: “Northampton is a great place with a rich history and yet we couldn't find a dedicated podcast for it - this is something we decided to change.

"We are passionate about Northampton and the people in it. We will be looking at all of the fantastic things that happen across the town."

The show will see Gareth and Lisa speak to Northampton businesses, charities, community groups and residents

He added: "The episodes we’ve done so far have been great fun, with some great guests coming into the studio.

"We hope local people enjoy them, too.”

Talk of the Town episodes are now available on Apple, Spotify and Castbox. Or, you can hear their shows via the website, here.

Lisa said: “Aside from being a podcast, we also want our social media to be almost a community platform, with positive Northampton news that we share and promote.

"So we’d encourage local people to follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter via @TownTalkNN. We really want to hear from you.

"If you have any suggestions for future podcast episodes, if you have any events you want us to shout out or share or if you want to get involved, please get in contact. For now, though, please give our first episodes a listen and invite others to do the same.”