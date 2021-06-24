Former hospital worker and Northampton born-and-bred Betty turns 100 today

Betty Sheppard turns 100 today (June 24).

A woman who was born in Northampton and has lived her whole life in the town will mark her special 100th birthday today (June 24).

Betty Sheppard was born in Colwyn Road in June 1921 and has been a big part of the town’s community throughout her life.

For 25 years, Betty worked as a clerical officer at Northampton General Hospital and was also a part of many groups and sports teams.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Betty married her husband, Ernest, in 1942 and the pair were together for 69 years and enjoyed many of their hobbies together.

Betty was the women’s bowls captain at Kingsthorpe Bowling Club in 1992 and 1997, she was also the president of the Women’s Guild, Spinney Hill in 1956 and in 2019 she represented the Northampton Women’s Institute at the Queen’s Garden Party held at Buckingham Palace.

Now Betty lives at Westonia Court - a retirement complex in Weston Favell - where she is surrounded by neighbours and friends.

Mal Leyshon, a friend of Betty’s, said: “She is amazing for her age, she requires no help and does her own shopping using public transport.

“Betty will be celebrating with her friends at the Westonia Court garden on Thursday and Saturday with her non-residential friends also in the gardens, with Covid-19 rules in place.”