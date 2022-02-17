Former England cricketer visits Northamptonshire school to open new fitness suite

A former England cricketer paid a visit to a Northamptonshire secondary school for the opening of its new fitness centre.

Devon Malcolm, who played 40 test matches and 10 One Day Internationals (ODIs) for England, visited Guilsborough Academy, in West Haddon Road, Guilsborough, on February 10.

The former fast bowler, who also played for Derbyshire, Northamptonshire and Leicestershire during his 20-year career, was on hand to cut the ribbon for the school’s new gym.

Devon Malcolm with staff from Guilsborough Academy.

Mr Malcolm said: “Health and fitness is of paramount importance for all of us.

“In order to live healthy and active lives, both physically and mentally, we should all exercise regularly.

"It is incredible to see this school investing in such brilliant facilities for its students and encouraging positive attitudes to fitness.

“I can see that this space will bring countless benefits for so many young people over the coming years, as well as supporting those students who may wish to pursue a professional career in sport in the future.”

Devon Malcolm with students from Guilsborough Academy.

The fitness suite features gym equipment including treadmills, exercise bikes, rowing machines and weights that will be used by students of all year groups during PE lessons.

The state-of-the-art facilities will also be available for sixth form students to use after school and plans are also in place for staff to make use of the space.

Simon Frazer, principal at Guilsborough Academy, said: “On behalf of everyone at Guilsborough Academy, I would like to thank Devon Malcolm for joining us to open these amazing facilities and for inspiring our students that met him.

"This is a really exciting time for everyone at Guilsborough Academy, as we begin to reap the benefits of the significant investment that has been made into our campus, opening up so many wonderful learning spaces and facilities for our students.”

In 2020, Guilsborough Academy Trust started work on a major investment programme to improve the facilities for students at Guilsborough.

Since then, a new business, economics, psychology and sociology centre, as well as new changing rooms, a fitness suite, a new ICT room and a new food and nutrition room have opened.