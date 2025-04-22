Former disgraced care home in Northampton with whopping 27 bedrooms goes up for auction for £1.7 million – landlord could make nearly £200k a year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A massive former care home in Northampton is going under the hammer this week with a guide price of £1.7 million – and a future landlord could make nearly £200k from letting all the rooms out.

The former Trinity House care home, in Kingsley Road, near The Racecourse, is being sold at public auction on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, at 9.30am.

Once used as a care facility, the building from the Victorian period is now vacant and split into 27 individual rooms spread over three floors.

It includes communal spaces such as multiple kitchens, a sun room, reception area, and meeting rooms. There's also basement storage, allocated parking for eight vehicles, and communal gardens, according to the sales advert.

The ground floor holds 13 rooms, a staff room, and shared kitchen and toilet facilities, while the first floor mirrors that with another 13 rooms. The second floor includes one additional room, a meeting room, and an office.

The auctioneer has listed the property as freehold, and the vendor claims it could generate an estimated rental income of up to £187,000 per year if fully let.

Trinity House closed in 2018, a week after the Care Quality Commission described Hollyberry Trinity Limited's governance as 'chaotic and irregular' with an overall rating of 'inadequate'.

The Kingsley Road care home had only been open a year under Hollyberry, having previously been called Kingsley Care Home, which shut down in 2016 following another damning inspection.