Beryl McNulty worked at the Buckingham and Winslow Advertiser for nearly 30 years

A former newspaper editor who spent years reporting on the goings-on in the Aylesbury Vale area, has died aged 94.

Beryl McNulty, who worked on our Buckingham and Winslow Advertiser title for almost 30 years, passed away peacefully at her home in Buckingham on March 1.

She held a number of positions on the local paper, as a columnist, senior reporter, editor and chief editor prior to retiring in 1991.

Perhaps Beryl’s greatest legacy was training a generation of future journalists and reporters in her editorial role at the Buckingham newspaper.

Beryl also interviewed prominent figures in British history including the larger-than-life wrestler ‘Big Daddy’ and the controversial former Buckingham MP Robert Maxwell.

She was seen as a ‘mother’ figure in the Buckingham newsroom and guided important figures in the world of news and literature.

Beryl had a front row seat to prominent Aylesbury Vale debates over the ‘third London airport’ plans, which could have seen a major landing site built in the area, had it not been for the mass protests from the Wing Airport Resistance Association.

Jane Wheatley, a former feature writer at The Times, said of Beryl ahead of her 90th birthday in 2020: “She was Mother Superior, always there, always in charge, keeping us up to the mark, leavened with humour.

"She was a trouper and the person who kept the show on the road. She taught us everything: the importance of spelling and accuracy, how to follow up a story, how to behave in court, how to foster contacts. I admired and respected and liked her.”

Journalist and author, Peter Aegenheister, also paid tribute to Beryl in 2020. He went on to work as an editor at local newspapers for nearly 25 years after working with Beryl. He said: “I am sure that Beryl saved me and my fledgling career, probably several times. Naturally I cannot remember the mistakes that I made, but somehow Beryl came up with a solution. Beryl was like a mother to us all, but I believe I appreciated it, the most.

"Nevertheless, in my 23 years as an editor, I was ‘near the knuckle’, and I ‘sailed close to the wind’ at every opportunity. I was reported to the Press Complaints Commission numerous times, and the Lord Chancellor’s Office once, and each and every time was exonerated or even praised for ‘robust’ reporting. What saved me was echoes of Beryl, to check, check and check again and, of course ‘know the law’...as she certainly did.”

David Summers, editorial director for the Central region of National World, was given his first job in newspapers by Beryl more than 35 years ago.

"Beryl was a very special editor,” he said.

"She had a clear passion and love of Buckingham and the people who live and work here, and was a brilliant editor and journalist. I will be forever grateful to Beryl for giving me the opportunity in newspapers and for her guidance, support and sharing of knowledge in my days as a trainee reporter.”

Beryl was born in Northampton and grew up in the Northamptonshire area, starting her journalism journey as a trainee at the Northamptonshire Evening Telegraph in 1947. She mentioned how early in her career, women were forced to ‘hold down the fort’ while male reporters were sent away on National Service, meaning she was often required at various different newsrooms in Northamptonshire.

She moved on and became the senior reporter at the Wisbech Advertiser in Cambridgeshire in 1950. There she would meet her husband, John McNulty, who joined the paper as a chief photographer in 1952. They had four children together.

Beryl first started working at the Buckingham Advertiser in 1965, initially on a part-time basis while she juggled child care demands. Eventually, she was given an ultimatum and joined the company on a permanent basis. Among her jobs at the newsroom she produced a pioneering women’s column, which was a rarity in the 60s, her son Jake remembers that he and his three siblings were often named and shamed in the columns.

She was a prominent figure in journalism in Aylesbury Vale from a bygone era where local election results were stamped into empty spaces on news pages prior to going to the printing presses. Beryl noted that in her later years she oversaw the transition of news writing onto computers, when one ‘fat-fingered’ mistake could lead to an evening of issues.

After retiring she continued to be a well-known figure locally, she was the secretary of the Maids Moreton Allotment Society.

She is survived by sister, Aubrey Symons, her four children, Amanda Cuthbert, Jake McNulty, Virginia Taylor, and Nick McNulty. As well as her seven grandchildren: Marcus, Anna, Helene, Ollie, Nathan, and Amy.