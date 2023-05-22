Former barrister and Northamptonshire charity founder officially launches new book

Former barrister and Northamptonshire charity founder shared a simple but powerful message to guests during her official book launch this weekend - that “kindness matters”.

Lorraine Lewis, CEO of The Lewis Foundation, was joined by supporters, volunteers, friends and family at Delapre Abbey for the launch of her new book Dare to Dream, which tells the story of how she and her husband set-up a charity which now provides thousands of free gift packs to adult cancer patients in 17 hospitals each month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event was hosted by business author, broadcaster, leadership coach and brand ambassador, Dr Audrey Tang, who shared poignant extracts from the book and interviewed Lorraine about the challenges and successes she has faced over the years, while juggling her legal career with the charity.

Lorraine Lewis with her new book - Dare to Dream

Guest and former colleague, Sati Harji, said: “I have known Lorraine for many years and am so very proud of what she has achieved. She is the most inspiring person I know, and it’s been a privilege to celebrate with her. She is following her passion to give back and help people, and I would urge everyone to go get her book.”

Supported by their growing team of volunteers, Lorraine and her husband Lee deliver more than 2,000 gift packs containing overnight essentials and toiletries, letter writing kits, miniature radios, and other items to hospitals across the Midlands each month, with demand rapidly increasing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lorraine said: “The journey hasn’t been easy, and people are genuinely shocked by the obstacles we have had to overcome. I was told when I was younger that I wouldn’t get into law because I was a woman and I was black, but I did. Then I was told I shouldn’t pursue my dream to work in cancer care, but I did that too - taking a sabbatical before leaving in 2023.

“I finally plucked up the courage to share my story during the first lockdown and wrote the book based on notes from my personal journal. I hope it shows people that anything is possible, and that kindness really is the most important gift of all. No one should be afraid to push the boundaries and try something different, but they must make sure they have a strong community and support network too.

Dare to Dream book launch - L-R, Lorraine Lewis and Dr Audrey Tang

“The launch event was better than I had ever imagined, and I am so very grateful to Delapre Abbey for gifting the venue, and to Dr Audrey Tang for being one of our biggest supporters and hosting the event. We have huge plans for The Lewis Foundation this year, and the book launch has proven that people are backing us all the way.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dare to Dream by Lorraine Lewis BCAh is available to purchase on Amazon and online through most bookshops. It is also available direct from the publisher: https://www.troubador.co.uk/bookshop/autobiography/dare-to-dream/