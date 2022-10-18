A former army radar operator born and bred in Northampton has celebrated her 100th birthday.

Marjorie Richardson was born in 1922 in Northampton and joined the army in 1940 where she worked as a radar operator.

The now 100-year-old married her husband at the age of 23 and had three children - Pat, Linda and Peter, before she remarried Ron who she met while working at Mansfield’s Factory. Ron passed away in 2005 and Marjorie moved into a retirement village the year after, where she continued to work at the shop until 2019.

Marjorie celebrated her 100th birthday on Friday October 14 with fellow residents, staff, friends and family.

On Friday (October 14), Brampton View care home in Chapel Brampton - where Marjorie now lives - threw a 100th birthday party that transported residents, staff, friends and family back to the sixties.

General manager of the Barchester owner care home Jessica Pateman said: “Marjorie has been a valued and popular resident at Brampton View who always involves herself with the activities. She loves to dance, play bingo and knit.

“Marjorie has always said to her children, the key to reaching a good age is loving life, a positive attitude and not to worry.”

Photographic memories and a cake for Marjorie.

Activities coordinator Inese Locmele added: “Last Friday we threw a surprise birthday party where all members of staff, fellow residents, friends and family members came together to celebrate Marjorie reaching a century.

“It was a great afternoon of singing and dancing to Marjorie’s favourite sixties songs, laughing and opening birthday cards.”