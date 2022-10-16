Forensics officers at scene of Northampton incident that left man with serious head injury

Specialist forensics officers are still on the scene of an incident that left a man in his 30s with a ‘serious head injury’.

The man was taken to hospital after an incident in the Far Cotton area of Northampton last night (Saturday, October 15).

Northants police were called to Southampton Road at about 7.20pm yesterday where they found him – he was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital.

A forensics officer on the scene of the incident in Southampton Road, Northampton

This morning investigations have continued with a section of road close to the junction with Towcester Road cordoned off.

Our reporter on the scene said: “Police officers are searching the streets, with officers doing a finger-tip search of the road as well as under cars.

"Both top ends of Southampton Road and Euston Road are taped off. Officers from Nottinghamshire Police have been asking for CCTV footage from the Shell Garage."

Police cars, a police dog unit and forensics officers have been carrying out searches in the cordoned off area since last night as part of the investigation into the serious incident.

Police officers have been guarding the scene in Southampton Road, Northampton

Detective Inspector Carrie Powers, who is leading the investigation, said: “We are treating this incident with the utmost seriousness and a dedicated team of detectives are assigned to the case.

“I am now appealing to anyone who has any information about the incident or anyone who may have been in the area at the time, to please contact us as a matter of urgency.

"Any little detail may assist the investigation team and we would rather be given well-meaning information that comes to nothing, than it not be given it at all.”

Northamptonshire Police says an increased police presence will also remain in the area, including increased patrols to offer reassurance and support to the community. Anyone who has any concerns is asked to speak to an officer.

The scene last night in Southampton Road, Northampton

Witnesses, anyone with information, or anyone with CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage of the area at the time, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 376 of 15/10/22. Or call Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111.

