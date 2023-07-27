Football match raises £2,500 for Northamptonshire police officer diagnosed with brain cancer

An emergency services football match and raffle raised £2,500 to help a police officer diagnosed with brain cancer.

On Sunday (July 23) a team from Northamptonshire Police stepped out against Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) at Wellingborough Town Football Club to contest the inaugural Jack Watts Trophy.

PC Jack Watts, of Northamptonshire Police’s Roads Policing Unit, was recently told he has stage four brain cancer, and his family, friends and colleagues are fundraising to help him undergo treatment abroad, as there are no treatment options available on the NHS.

PC Jack Watts (centre, holding the trophy) with members of the victorious NorPol football team

Alongside Jack and his family, more than 250 spectators turned up to watch the match, which finished all square at 4-4 after 90 minutes and was eventually won by the police team 4-2 on penalties.

Also joining in on the sidelines was Northampton Town’s manager Jon Brady, who offered advice to players, gave team talks, presented the winners’ trophy and spent time meeting and greeting fans.

Jack and his partner Charlotte, who is also an officer with the force, said: “We want to say a huge thanks to everyone who played a part in organising, playing and supporting the match on Sunday.

“We leave for Germany in a few days to explore treatment options which are extremely costly so every penny really does count.

Both the police and fire service teams put in spirited performances in a match that ended 4-2 to the police on penalties

"The support shown by our colleagues, friends and family really means the world and we are so grateful.”

Football liaison and planning officer PC Chris Brooks-Payne, who helped organise the match, said: “Our organising team all worked really hard to plan the day, and thanks to the fantastic efforts of our volunteers we raised £2,500 through ticket sales, the raffle and a half-time penalty shootout.

“I’d also like to thank Jon and his son for giving up their time during the busy pre-season period, and to all the people and businesses who kindly donated raffle prizes – Silverstone UK, Northampton Town Football Club, Northampton Saints, Tribe 365, The Work House in Brixworth, Tim Hortons, Teamworks Karting, Tong Thai Kettering, as well as our NFRS liaison Chris Kemp and those at NTFC.

“The final thank you goes to the players and fans.

"Both sides made it a competitive game and the passion shown by all was brilliant.

“Thank you everyone for an amazing day.”

Further fundraising is taking place next month with a fun day being held on August 28 at Woodford Community Centre.

There is going to be music, games, raffles and lots more.

A similar event was held in June and raised nearly £6,000 so the organisers are really keen to make this event even bigger for Jack and his family.