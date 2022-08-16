Food manufacturer ‘delighted’ to present Northamptonshire Young Carers Service with ‘invaluable’ donation
The £1,728 will benefit around 170 young carers across the county
A food manufacturer was “delighted” to present representatives from Northamptonshire Young Carers Service with a cheque donation.
The £1,728 donated by Greencore will be spent on social activities for around 170 young carers across the county.
Philip Mayes young carers service manager said: “Young carers can have limited access to social activities and are at more risk of social isolation.
“This invaluable support will have a positive impact on their physical and emotional wellbeing, and improve their education and management of their caring role.
“We are very grateful to have received the donation from Greencore.”
This money will enable the 170 young carers to take a break from their caring role, meet others in the same position, and try something new for fun.
Greencore’s fundraising included a site Christmas raffle last year and a family fun day earlier this summer.
Michael Thirlaway general manager at Greencore, which supplies to major supermarkets in the UK, said: “It is our pleasure to be able to present this cheque.
“Our colleagues recognise the incredible work the Northamptonshire Young Carers Service do for young people in our community.
“When we did our fundraising, there was a strong desire to support the cause.”
Greencore says it has a “long-standing tradition of supporting their local community through their fundraising activities”, particularly through food donations.
The Northamptonshire Young Carers Service offers information and advice, time out, and practical help for those aged between five and 16, and young adult carers aged 16 to 25.