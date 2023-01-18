‘Food is the best gift’: Fresh Italian food hamper business shares national success during first three months

A fresh Italian food hamper business, set up just three months ago, has shared its success both among the Northampton community and nationally.

Hample Hampers, in Adnitt Road, Abington, was set up by 44-year-old Adriana Staniscia who has more than a decade of experience specialising in Italian food – but decided it was time to switch things up.

Creating hampers became Adriana’s new venture and she shares a building with the sell-out new coffee and sandwich shop Spread, as well as Nova Aesthetics & Beauty.

Hample Hampers was set up by Adriana Staniscia, pictured, who has more than a decade of experience specialising in Italian food.

The 44-year-old said: “Most national companies offering Italian food hampers charge hundreds of pounds for high end selections and very few items.

“Hample Hampers offer high quality Italian food you would be able to buy on the streets of the country at an affordable price.”

Adriana’s unique selling point is that she slices all her own fresh meats and vacuum packs them so they remain fresh – as well as offering the choice of fresh cheeses and olives.

“We’re the only company nationwide to offer a cured meat selection in a fresh Italian food hamper,” she said.

Hample Hampers is the only company nationwide to offer a cured meat selection in a fresh Italian food hamper.

Customers can buy the hampers for themselves or gift them to someone else, and the hamper can arrive with the person with just a day's notice using the nationwide delivery option.

For those pre-ordering and picking up their items from Adnitt Road, the hampers are not the only product on offer – Adriana also produces a fresh range of cannolis.

As the business owner is located in-store most days putting together the hampers, orders can be collected when it best suits each customer.

Adriana said: “It’s important that everyone is happy and they can see the amount of care that has gone into it.

Hample Hampers share a building with the sell-out new coffee and sandwich shop Spread, and Nova Aesthetics & Beauty.

“The business has been a hit nationally and I’m very grateful. I created a business I would shop from and hoped others would too.

“People in Northampton love shopping with independent businesses and if you do something well, people embrace and appreciate it.”

Hample Hampers’ first festive period was a success, particularly among Adriana’s corporate clients.

Many Northampton companies ordered hampers as a Christmas gift to employees, and were pleased to spend their money with a local, independent and bespoke business.

Talking about sharing a building with two other businesses, Adriana said: “It has worked amazingly. Not only do we pay less to run from here, but we are always there to help each other out.

“What we offer in Abington is evolving and it’s nice to have a workplace that is alive with people all the time.”

Adriana joked that herself and those who work at Spread and Nova Aesthetics & Beauty did not have to leave the building to do their Christmas shopping, as all they needed was right in front of them.

An opening event for the three businesses is in the pipeline for this year.

Besides collaborating with local companies and celebrating what Abington has to offer, Adriana also hopes to diversify her products this year.

In the summer, fresh Italian meal kits will become available, including pizza dough and toppings for customers to make themselves.

