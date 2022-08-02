Food, cocktails and a good old sing-song at Northampton care home summer garden party

Collingtree Park’s big day supports Cynthia Spencer Hospice

By Kevin Nicholls
Tuesday, 2nd August 2022, 11:13 am

Residents and relatives got together with staff and villagers at Collingtree Park Care Home at a summer garden party, supporting Cynthia Spencer Hospice along the way.

The day included delicious outdoor food thanks to an in-house catering team as guests enjoyed a summer barbecue and bar with cocktails and mocktails and live entertainment including a sing-song.

One resident Nannette said: “I thoroughly enjoyed it, surrounded by lots of great people and the refreshments kept flowing.

Residents got together with staff, friends, families and locals at a summer garden party at Collingtree Park Care Home

“The weather was lovely, too, and staff did a great job of getting everyone together on the day.”

A raffle raised £80 for Cynthia Spencer Hospice.

General manager Tomasz Grabowski said: “Our team is committed to making sure the home is a hub of the community and the day was a great success.”

Collingtree Park is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, offering residential and dementia care for 76 people.

