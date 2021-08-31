Floral tributes for tragic Maddie left at Kettering murder scene

Dozens of floral tributes have been left outside the Kettering house where a 22-year-old marketing executive was found murdered.

Maddie Durdant-Hollamby had been found dead at the Slate Drive property after Northants Police officers had been called to a detached home off Rothwell Road, on Friday (August 27) lunchtime following concern for her welfare.

Detectives are treating 22-year-old Ms Durdant-Hollamby's death as murder - the body of 41-year-old Benjamin Green was also found dead at the scene.

The floral tributes to Maddie Durdant-Hollamby

Yesterday (August 30) Northamptonshire Police said that they were not looking for anyone else in connection with the killing.A dozen red roses have been left against the railings in tribute as well as more than 20 bouquets of flowers and a candle in her memory.

Ms Durdant-Hollamby, from Wimblington, Cambridgeshire, was named by police on Saturday, August 29 and her family released a tribute to their 'kind, caring, thoughtful' 'daughter, sister, granddaughter and niece'.

Tributes to Maddie have been paid across social media with an outpouring of sympathy for her and her family.

One said: "Very sad seeing the flowers outside the property on Slate Drive earlier today. Tragic loss."

A dozen red roses have been left at the scene

Another said: "My heart goes out to her family. Such a young life taken too soon. God Bless."

And another said: "Condolences to the family and friends of this beautiful young lady. Their pain must be immeasurable."

Finally another added: "Rest in peace beautiful girl, my deepest condolences to her friends and family. Right before before her life would of truly begun she had so much ahead of her. So so tragic and close to home."

The investigation continues and anyone with any relevant information is asked to call police on 101, using incident number: 21000498738 or submit it to the online portal here: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/33EM21D79-PO1

Maddie Durdant-Hollamby