Flash dance, pamper evening and dance-a-thon being held by Northampton nursery for Children in Need

A Northampton day nursery is currently hosting a number of activities to raise funds and awareness for Children in Need.

[email protected] Day Nursery, in Park Avenue North, began its fundraising with a pamper evening for staff and parents, and today (November 7) began a week-long flash dance for the children to take part in.

Fundraising coordinator Sarah Jones said: “We want to raise awareness and ensure the children in our care know there are others less fortunate than them. We spent last week talking about it so they have more of an understanding of why we are doing different things over the next two weeks.

[email protected] Day Nursery hopes to top last year's £500 fundraising total for Children in Need.

“They now have an understanding that there are poorly children who need help with medicine, rely on a wheelchair, or have bones that don’t work.”

The successful pamper evening raised £250 alone, and the nursery hopes to top last year’s £500 fundraising total.

“Exceeding last year’s total would mean the world to us,” said Sarah. “We want to be bigger and better than ever before – even if it’s £501.”

This week, the children are being asked to stop playing and start dancing every time they hear the song ‘Dance Yourself Dizzy’. On Tuesday (November 8) and Thursday (November 10) they will also be hosting a dance-a-thon, where a stage will be set up for each child to dance for a different part of the day.

Next week will see a pyjama day, teddy bear picnic, raffle, guess the name of the teddy, and other Children in Need related activities.