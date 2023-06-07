Five-year-old Raajan top fundraiser for Covering the Distance to help children in poverty in Northampton

A 5-year-old Sikh boy in Northampton has raised an impressive £560 for charity initiative Covering the Distance, by running alongside Northampton football club's Damon Fox. The funds will go towards helping children in poverty in Northampton.

The little boy, named Raajan, has shown great enthusiasm and passion for the cause. He has been training for the runs with his little sister Rhenna and even taking his energetic pup, Ronin, for a jog.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Raajan's parents Rajpal and Ruj are immensely proud of him and have praised his empathy and understanding towards those in need. "He's always asking questions about why some children don't have as much as he does and how he can help," said his mum Ruj.

Top Fundraiser Raajan with Northampton Football Clubs Damon Fox and Clarence the dragon!

Northampton football club and Damon Fox have recognised Raajan's hard work and generosity by awarding him prizes for being the top fundraiser in Northampton for Covering the Distance. Raajan has also been on BBC radio Northampton with Annabelle Amos and had an amazing awards assembly at school.

The initiative involves Damon Fox running 750km all across Northampton – to raise funds for children living in poverty. Damon Fox, the club's chief scout, has been running alongside supporters, local businesses and schools including Raajans school Kings Heath Primary Academy, the first school to kick off and take part to reach the target.

Raajan's contribution has not only helped to raise funds but has also served as an inspiration to others. His kind and compassionate heart reminds us all that even the youngest among us can make a difference in the world.

Raajan and Clarence the Dragon at awards assembly at school

Raajan and Damox For at BBC radio Northampton

Rhenna cheering on her big brother Raajan

Raajan and Damon completing the Covering the Distance challenge!

Raajan and sister Rhenna at Sundays Finale!!