News you can trust since 1931
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Boy, 14, dies at school following ‘isolated incident’
Heathrow Airport security officers to strike for 31 days this summer
Downing Street on ‘lockdown’ after suspicious package reported
Coronation Street star is suffering with dementia
PJ Harvery announces UK tour dates for autumn 2023
Pope Francis to undergo abdominal surgery in Rome

Five-year-old Raajan top fundraiser for Covering the Distance to help children in poverty in Northampton

Raajan is a 5 year old Sikh boy who took part in and raised money for an initiative Covering the Distance with Northampton football clubs Damon Fox, raising funds for children in poverty in Northampton.
By Ruj BhakerContributor
Published 7th Jun 2023, 12:39 BST- 1 min read

A 5-year-old Sikh boy in Northampton has raised an impressive £560 for charity initiative Covering the Distance, by running alongside Northampton football club's Damon Fox. The funds will go towards helping children in poverty in Northampton.

The little boy, named Raajan, has shown great enthusiasm and passion for the cause. He has been training for the runs with his little sister Rhenna and even taking his energetic pup, Ronin, for a jog.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Raajan's parents Rajpal and Ruj are immensely proud of him and have praised his empathy and understanding towards those in need. "He's always asking questions about why some children don't have as much as he does and how he can help," said his mum Ruj.

Top Fundraiser Raajan with Northampton Football Clubs Damon Fox and Clarence the dragon!Top Fundraiser Raajan with Northampton Football Clubs Damon Fox and Clarence the dragon!
Top Fundraiser Raajan with Northampton Football Clubs Damon Fox and Clarence the dragon!
Most Popular

Northampton football club and Damon Fox have recognised Raajan's hard work and generosity by awarding him prizes for being the top fundraiser in Northampton for Covering the Distance. Raajan has also been on BBC radio Northampton with Annabelle Amos and had an amazing awards assembly at school.

The initiative involves Damon Fox running 750km all across Northampton – to raise funds for children living in poverty. Damon Fox, the club's chief scout, has been running alongside supporters, local businesses and schools including Raajans school Kings Heath Primary Academy, the first school to kick off and take part to reach the target.

Raajan's contribution has not only helped to raise funds but has also served as an inspiration to others. His kind and compassionate heart reminds us all that even the youngest among us can make a difference in the world.

Raajan and Clarence the Dragon at awards assembly at schoolRaajan and Clarence the Dragon at awards assembly at school
Raajan and Clarence the Dragon at awards assembly at school
Raajan and Damox For at BBC radio Northampton Raajan and Damox For at BBC radio Northampton
Raajan and Damox For at BBC radio Northampton
Rhenna cheering on her big brother Raajan Rhenna cheering on her big brother Raajan
Rhenna cheering on her big brother Raajan
Raajan and Damon completing the Covering the Distance challenge!Raajan and Damon completing the Covering the Distance challenge!
Raajan and Damon completing the Covering the Distance challenge!
Raajan and sister Rhenna at Sundays Finale!!Raajan and sister Rhenna at Sundays Finale!!
Raajan and sister Rhenna at Sundays Finale!!
The Finale! Last run on Sunday!The Finale! Last run on Sunday!
The Finale! Last run on Sunday!
Related topics:Northampton