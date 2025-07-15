Five parks in West Northamptonshire have retained their prestigious Green Flag statuses – with one park continuing a 26-year streak.

The Green Flag awards are nationally recognised as the benchmark for the management of recreational outdoor spaces, celebrating Britain’s greatest parks and green spaces.

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) has confirmed Green Flags will be raised at five of the area’s parks, once again. They also said the continued recognition highlights the “incredible dedication of community groups and volunteers who work tirelessly to care for these much-loved public spaces”. The Community Payback service also work weekly in all WNC Green Flag Parks.

The parks awarded Green Flag status are:

Daventry Country Park – The park has achieved the award for the 26th time, following the opening of accessible ramps at Newby Pier and the swim jetty, and a nesting bank providing new habitats for Sand Martins visiting the park.

Bradlaugh Fields – Earned the award for the sixth consecutive year. The Park Ranger at Bradlaugh Fields, in collaboration with various services and the Friends of Bradlaugh, have created wildflower areas, an orchard, and a bug hotel. The outdoor classroom has also been improved with the addition of stepping stumps and a living willow structure.

Brixworth Country Park – This is the park’s eleventh year of Green Flag status.

Abington Park – The town centre park has been granted the award for the twelfth time.

Delapre Park – Thirteen years straight as a Green Flag park.

Councillor Nigel Stansfield, WNC’s Cabinet Member for Environment, Recycling and Waste said: “We are incredibly proud that five of our parks have once again received Green Flag Awards, a reflection of the unwavering commitment and tireless efforts of our staff, volunteers, and local communities. These green spaces are more than just parks—they are places where families get together, where people connect with nature, improve their wellbeing, and make memories.”

Councillor Mark Arnull, leader of the council added: “This award recognises not only the beauty and biodiversity of our parks, but also the people behind them— dedicated staff, volunteers and local communities who ensure these spaces continue to thrive for everyone to enjoy.”

WNC’s cabinet will discuss improvements to parks and potential for new county parks on Wednesday July 16.