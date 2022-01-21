Five men arrested on suspicion of burglary after Kettering ANPR vehicle stop

A stolen car that triggered a police Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) camera near Kettering led to a chase which was finally ended by a stinger device.

The stolen grey BMW had been parked up alongside a blue Chevrolet Captiva in Cransley when officers from Northamptonshire Police’s Road Crime Team tracked it down.

Police had to give chase when the Chevrolet drove off but eventually arrested five men.

A spokesman from Northants Police said: "Five men have been arrested on suspicion of burglary after a vehicle stolen in the incident activated ANPR cameras in Kettering on Friday, January 14.

"Officers from Northamptonshire Police’s Road Crime Team spotted the stolen grey BMW parked up alongside a blue Chevrolet Captiva in the village of Cransley, with the five men inside.

"The men attempted to evade the officers and drove off in the Chevrolet. However, with support from their colleagues in Northamptonshire Police’s Dog Section, the vehicle was stopped using a stinger.

"All five men were arrested on suspicion of the residential burglary which took place in Welford Road, Sibbertoft, on Saturday, January 8, and have been released on police bail pending further enquiries."