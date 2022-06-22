Northampton traders are seeking clarity from the council as to when they will be asked to move off of the Market Square and on to a temporary site.

The traders in Market Square are reportedly under the impression that plans to send them down to Commercial Street car park in August for two years might be pushed back.

The temporary move comes as part of West Northamptonshire Council's (WNC) plans to refurbish Market Square as part of an £8.4 million redevelopment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fitzy and his son Joe (right)

However, according to veteran market trader Eamonn 'Fitzy' Fitzpatrick, many of the traders are under the impression the move is set to be delayed because of the Diwali Festival in October, which was held in Market Square last year.

Fitzy said: "Everyone on the market is under the impression they are not going to be moved to Commercial Street until after Christmas because of the Diwali Festival.

"If the Diwali Festival is on here in October then surely we have got to stay until then?

"The next meeting between the council and traders is six weeks away. We need an urgent meeting. We don't know whether we are coming or going.

"Me and my staff want to know what's going on. If we move down there I'm going to have to make staff redundant."

The Chronicle & Echo asked WNC if there has been a change to the initial plans.

A WNC spokeswoman said, in response: “The council has continued to work with traders in understanding their needs and how we can work together in ensuring this necessary temporary move to Commercial Street is as successful as possible.

"This includes regular communications in regard to timings and we will ensure that market traders and the wider public are kept fully informed via direct contact with the traders, announcements on our website and social media channels and liaison with the local media.”