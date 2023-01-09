‘Fitness the fun way’: Seven years since clubbercise arrived in Northampton and instructor hasn’t looked back

2023 marks seven years since clubbercise first arrived in Northampton, which the instructor describes as “fitness the fun way”.

Marie Tur first brought the clubbercise franchise to the town in February 2016 and has not looked back since.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The dance fitness class is taught in a darkened room with disco lights and glow sticks, to music varying from the nineties to present day so there is something for everyone.

The dance fitness class is taught in a darkened room with disco lights and glow sticks, to music varying from the nineties to present day so there is something for everyone.

Marie, 44, said: “It’s amazing to teach the range of people I do and for them to enjoy it and not feel self conscious.

“It’s like reliving your clubbing days without the hangover.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marie was born and raised in Northampton and has lived and breathed fitness for more than 10 years – hoping to spread her passion for the fun side of exercise to everyone she encounters.

“Being in the dark is the key seller as people don’t feel self conscious,” said Marie. “There are no mirrors, egos or judgement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The class is accessible to all as it can be adapted to suit any level and Marie says “everyone leaves with a smile on their face”.

“Dance fitness has changed people’s lives and they have become fit both mentally and physically.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The main thing is you’re surrounded by others giving it a go and enjoying themselves.”

The class is accessible to all as it can be adapted to suit any level and Marie says “everyone leaves with a smile on their face”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She was the first to bring clubbercise to Northampton and some attendees have stuck with her for as long as five years.

Though there are people who attend consistently, Marie admits the cost of living crisis has not helped with maintaining clients.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I like to drill into people that exercise is essential, not an expense,” said the instructor. “Your mental health and wellbeing is important.

“A class is around the price of two takeaway drinks, and yet you get way more out of a clubbercise class.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two indoor evening classes are offered each week and an outdoor class every other Sunday – with silent disco headsets, which Marie says were a “lifesaver” during the pandemic.

The indoor classes are from 7pm, at Kingsthorpe College every Monday and Caroline Chisholm School every Thursday.

Advertisement Hide Ad