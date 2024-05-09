Fitness group has helped 4,000 mothers improve their physical and mental health over eight years

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A popular and well-established fitness group has helped more than 4,000 mothers improve their physical and mental health over the past eight years.

Claire Brown founded Active Mummies in 2016 with the aim of making fitness “affordable, accessible and achievable”.

She now works alongside three other personal trainers – Sarah, Ella and Nicola – to offer six buggy fitness classes, three evening bootcamps, a strength training class and personal accountability training across the county.

It was not long after Claire had her second son that she realised she did not want to return to her old job and wanted to pursue her “big passion” for health and fitness instead. She proceeded to train as a level three personal trainer, specialising in postnatal fitness.

“The mission was to make fitness affordable, accessible and achievable for mums, and I’m confident I’ve achieved that,” said Claire.

“It’s not just about getting mums back into fitness, it’s more about mental health, wellbeing and friendships. It is challenging for a lot of people, and the group has been a lifeline for mental health and postnatal depression.”

Active Mummies prides itself on offering a “fun, friendly and personal approach” and is suitable for mothers of all fitness levels as they can take it at their own pace.

The buggy fitness classes are now hosted at Abington Park, Wicksteed Park, Rushden Lakes, Towcester and the final is soon to be launched in Brackley. A six-week term of classes is just £35 per person.

A key aim for Claire was to invest back into the business, specifically in the equipment needed for people to see their desired results.

Having helped more than 4,000 mothers over the past eight years, Claire added: “I get really amazing feedback. I often hear it’s the first time they’ve ever enjoyed exercise, it’s helped them with postnatal depression and adds a social element to their lives.

“They’re fitter and stronger, mentally better, meet like-minded mums and it gets them out of the house.”

Though there are some “amazing” weight loss stories to come out of the group, Claire says they never sell themselves as helping people lose their ‘mum tum’.

Many of the attendees progress from buggy fitness to evening bootcamps, which Claire described as a “step up and more intense”. These evening alternatives are offered across Northampton, Kettering and Wellingborough.

The founder is most proud of how the business has grown and came out the other side of the pandemic “bigger and stronger” despite the hurdles faced.

“I’ve found three amazing PTs to work alongside,” said Claire. “I’ve grown the business with their help and we help mums. My favourite bit of feedback is when people say it’s the first time they’ve enjoyed exercise.”

Looking to the future, Claire would love to take on more self-employed PTs to grow Active Mummies to Northamptonshire’s surrounding counties.