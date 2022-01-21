First signs of spring in Northampton as adorable early lambs born at Moulton College farm

The first signs of spring have arrived in Northampton in the shape of two adorable lambs.

Born today (Friday January 21), the twin female lambs are around a week early, but according to staff at Moulton College, they are both doing well.

Lodge Farm in Moulton is part of Moulton College where agricultural students get hands-on experience.

This spring, the farm has 700 ewes for lambing, which have a scanning percentage of 193. This means the college is expecting around 1,000 lambs to be born during lambing season, beginning with 180 ewes this February.

A spokeswoman for the collage said: "Student involvement is crucial to Lodge Farm during the lambing season and our students do not only get involved during their practical lessons but also during their commercial experience times, preparing them for life in the Agricultural industry.

"Our early twin female lambs are in perfect health and we look forward to welcoming more new arrivals in the coming days."

