The first of four controversial developments near Towcester has been approved, despite several councillors, an MP and more than 3000 signatures opposing the move, according to a local campaign.

Inheriting the decision from the now-defunct South Northamptonshire Council, West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) discussed whether to allow a 100,000 square meter warehouse site to be built on Tiffield Road near to the A5.

It was approved yesterday (January 27) on a tight margin of five votes in favour to four against.

Activists fear the new development could choke already congested roads

If all four sites are approved, the developments will total four million square feet of warehouses, office spaces, restaurants, light industrial spaces and more. Most of these will be based around the A5/ A45.

Advocates argue that the developments will bring employment to the tune of 2,800 jobs for Towcester, as well as increased business opportunities and local economic growth. They say that measures will be taken to offset the added traffic.

Other benefits included the increased planting of trees/ greenery around the sites and the provision of ample walking and cycling paths to keep the site in line with WNC's sustainability goals.

However, local activists have been protesting the move since December last year when they launched the Save Towcester Now campaign (STN).

Locals are concerned that most of the new workers will have to be bused in, running counter to sustainability targets

They claim to have amassed over 3300 signatures opposing the build since December. As well as the support of some local businesses, others like Councillor Maggie Clubley and even Dame Andrea Leadsom, the MP for South Northamptonshire have also voiced their support.

Chief amongst their complaints is the sheer size of the build, as well as the amount of traffic (and thus pollution) it could attract.

They also argue that the developments contradict the South Northamptonshire Local Plan, approved by South Northamptonshire Council in July 2020, which said it would 'conserve the tranquillity of the natural and built environment in South Northamptonshire'.

Isla Whitcroft, campaign manager for STN, said: "The very fact that any of these developments have been allowed to get this far is a damning indictment of the failure of the former South Northants Council to properly perform its duty on behalf of its tax payers and electorate, and is being compounded by the refusal by WNC to accept mistakes have been made and to put them right.

“The current transport assessment for IM Properties was modelled on the premise of a new roundabout being built by 2021, using survey data from 2017/19 and is therefore outdated. It should be reassessed to take account of a realistic opening year, the full impact of future tenants and all the other new developments which will impact on our roads. IM Properties is not being built in isolation and should not be treated as such by the planners.

“The Strategic Planning Committee have the ability and the legal right to call for a complete review of the development, including the traffic assessment, to ensure that it will meet the objectives of the Local Plan Part 2 and the needs of our community. Over 3,000 Towcester people now urgently call on them to do so.’

Cllr Maggie Clubley said: “These developments should not go ahead for a number of reasons: the exponential increase in traffic which would cause gridlock in our town and on key roads, the diesel pollution which could harm the health of us all (but especially our children) and the 24 hour a day noise and light pollution which will greatly reduce our quality of life.

“These developments are the most significant challenge that Towcester has faced, probably in its entire history, and this is why I have, and will continue to, work tirelessly within West Northants Council to ensure that other members and officers understand the urgent need to review the South Northants Strategic Plan and to stop process of warehouse developments."