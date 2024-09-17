FIRST LOOK: Opening date confirmed for children’s play cafe and family venue at Northants garden village

Titches Playroom, a premium play space with coffee bar, will open at Whilton Locks Garden Village on Monday, October 7.

The aim is to allow children to explore, learn and engage in meaningful play, while helping families find calm amongst the chaos of parenting.

Described as a “playroom away from home”, Titches will offer open play, classes, seasonal events, parties, princess meets, baby club, breastfeeding support and yoga for the families of Northamptonshire and beyond.

Founder Hannah Adams said her vision was to create a “montessori-inspired play cafe and family venue, providing a safe and stimulating environment where children can explore, learn and connect through play”.

The quality wooden toys, role play areas and cosy corners will be accompanied by a coffee bar, providing drinks and snacks while the little ones enjoy their time at Titches.

As a stay at home mother for the past four years, Hannah knows the difficulties of parenting and wanted to create a sanctuary for families to escape to.

“Parents deserve somewhere we can go to relax, socialise, work and meet new people, whilst knowing our children are happy and engaged in meaningful play,” Hannah previously told the Chronicle & Echo. “Everyone will leave feeling fulfilled and refreshed, rather than overstimulated.”

The playroom is aimed at children up to the age of five and Hannah is committed to being fully inclusive – with specific SEND sessions of reduced numbers of children.

The founder hopes that families will visit Whilton Locks Garden Village for a day out, with so much on offer under one roof, and make the most of Titches while they are there.

For more information, and to keep up-to-date ahead of next month’s opening, visit Titches Playroom’s Facebook page here.

Take a look at these sneak peeks that founder Hannah Adams has shared so far…

