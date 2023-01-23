News you can trust since 1931
First look at new Wicksteed Park Ferris wheel ride as it takes shape

The 82ft-high ride will tower above the playground, affording visitors amazing views of the park

By Alison Bagley
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 23rd Jan 2023, 4:39pm

Wicksteed Park has unveiled a first glimpse at how its new Ferris wheel will look after construction work on the ride was spotted by park regulars.

The towering 82ft high structure, named The Garden Wheel, will be one of the largest in the region and will offer riders views across the parkland.

It is the first new attraction on the upper playground zone and replaces the now dismantled Rush and the demolished Oak Tree Cafe.

The Garden Wheel is being built at Wicksteed Park
Megan Wright, Wicksteed Park’s head of sales and marketing, said: “We are very excited about the launch of the first of our new rides this year, The Garden Wheel, which will not only showcase incredible views of our beautiful park. It will also be great fun for everyone to enjoy.

“It will also become part of our events offering throughout the year, providing a unique experience for wedding couples and their reception guests as well as allowing people to wrap up warm with a hot drink on fireworks night and in the run up to Christmas.”

In the last two years the park has introduced the new Galaxy Invaders ride, Meerkat Manor, Wicky Bear’s Theatre and Wicky’s Farmyard.

The Ferris wheel is expected to be operational when the park opens in April 2023 and is included in the price of a wristband.

The Ferris wheel takes shape

All of the park’s rides and attractions will open for the start of the Easter holidays, Saturday, April 1.

In 2021, the iconic helicopter monorail, that had graced the park for 20 years was removed.

The Ferris wheel is on the upper playground close to the carousel
Construction should be complete with the rise opening in April
The wheel stands 25metres high
Wicksteed Park