First look at Chester House Estate - the £14.5m heritage attraction opening near Wellingborough

Bookings for free entry into the much-anticipated Chester House Estate for car park spaces at the £14.5m attraction have been snapped up with the opening day 'sold' out.

The long-awaited opening of the nationally-significant heritage site on Saturday, October 23, will allow guests to finally glimpse how council tax payers and lottery funding has been spent.

It is one of the few places in the country that can demonstrate more than 10,000 years of human activity on the same site - and the estate is the latest chapter.

Based around a Grade II-listed 17th century farmhouse overlooking the River Nene between Wellingborough and Rushden, the fields surrounding Chester Farm also contain the remains of a walled Roman town.

Jack Pishhorn, the Chester House Estate business manager who has led the transformation of the attraction, said: "It's been the project of a lifetime, a massive challenge and I can't wait to see what the community thinks.

"It's on budget and on time. The team has gone above and beyond to make sure this is delivered. This is not like building a leisure centre - it's a scheduled monument."

Hoping to become financially independent, the free-to-enter estate offers an artisan farmyard shopping courtyard, outdoor play area, interpretation space, farmhouse café, pizza restaurant, cider shop, learning centre, archaeological archiving centre, bed and breakfast accommodation, and a wedding and events venue.

Access to the site is also possible from a mooring along the Chester Farm section of the River Nene banks. The footbridges across the River Nene are currently closed and are on track to be fully replaced and operational by spring 2022.

Car park booking is essential before visiting to allow management of the car parking capacity during the opening period.

Claudius Way is the main visitor car park and can be accessed through the Prologis Park Wellingborough using postcode NN8 2DH to find the entrance - BOOK TICKETS HERE .

Lime Avenue straight off the A45 is only accessible to Blue Badge Holders. All tickets for this entrance must be booked and those without will be turned away. Use postcode NN29 7EZ to find this entrance - BOOK TICKETS HERE.Anyone arriving by foot or bike does not need to book.

1. The house that Jack built Jack Pishhorn, Chester House Estate business manager has led the transformation of the attraction - working to ensure that the project comes in on budget and on time with his small team and 100s of volunteers Photo Sales

2. The grade II-listed farmhouse - the original Chester Farm Based around a grade II-listed 17th century farmhouse overlooking the River Nene between Wellingborough and Rushden, the fields surrounding Chester Farm also contain the remains of an walled Roman town - the old Irchester. Photo Sales

3. Cosy dining Indoors the café can seat 72 in several dining areas and will serve snacks, refreshments and freshly-cooked, locally-sourced food Photo Sales

4. Locally sourced Catering manager Mandy Dooley used to work at Wrenn School in Wellingborough and now head the catering team and volunteers. Photo Sales