First infrastructure in place on site where 5,000 new homes are planned in Milton Keynes

A milestone has been reached on the site of the new MK East development, where 5,000 new homes are to be built..

The infrastructure has gone up for the first buildings, including a new community health hub that will serve the future residents.

At a special event last week, the steel structure supporting the new hub was signed by visitors, including council leader Pete Marland.

Council leader Pete Marland and Cllr Zoe Nolan at the new MK East development site in Milton Keynes

The 461-hectare Mk east development sits between Newport Pagnell and the M1 and will eventually include shops, employment zones and a new 63-hectare ‘river valley park’.

Last week the Citizen revealed how chunks of the site were waterlogged due to heavy rain. A drone photograph by specialist photography company Drove Over MK showed the extent of the flooding.

The first buildings on the site are being delivered by Milton Keynes City Council with support from the Government’s Housing Infrastructure Fund. The community health hub will offer space for a GP Practice plus associated physical and mental health services. The purpose-built 1900 square metre building will also include a community hall and meeting space – all managed by the council.

The community hub is being built with greener use in mind; not relying on gas boilers but instead using clever technology and renewable energy sources to minimise the impact on the environment and make eventual running costs lower.

MK Council Leader, Cllr Pete Marland said: “In Milton Keynes, we’re committed to smart growth and that means serious investment in community infrastructure. We want to ensure that by the time new families move to this area in 2026, everything is in place and ready to support them. This is equally important for our existing residents who don’t want to see additional pressures on the GP practices, schools and local services they rely on.

"Careful planning and a fantastic network of partners allows us to continue expanding in a way that benefits the whole city.”