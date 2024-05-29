Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Meet the cheesemonger offering innovative monthly deliveries of artisan products to his customers’ doors, and who has proudly secured his first in-person shop.

Cheese on Towcest’ was founded by Mark Rodgers in June 2020 and he opened The Cheese Place in Wharf Distillery to the public for the first time on May 18.

Offering online subscriptions and gifts, as well as attending weddings, tasting events and markets, the business is described as a “modern take on a British classic”.

As a predominantly online cheesemonger until earlier this month, Mark sources, tastes and selects the best of British and Irish artisan cheese and chutney to bring his customers a “monthly dose of the good stuff”.

Mark Rodgers, who founded Cheese on Towcest’ in June 2020, pictured with his team.

The business owner is a massive lover of cheese and had been making it at home for his own enjoyment for around six years before he launched Cheese on Towcest’.

Though he was sadly made redundant from a former job during the pandemic, Mark believes “the stars aligned” and it was time to do something for himself.

Having wanted to support the dairy industry at a difficult time, Mark began by selling cheese boxes around Towcester which went from strength to strength. He was then invited to a number of weekly and monthly markets.

Working from home, with the help of his wife Keeley, the founder described the challenging process of purchasing excess cheese from wholesalers at a time when the “network exploded” during the pandemic.

Though the answer had always been no when customers persistently asked Mark if he would set up a shop where people can collect their cheese from, everything changed when a spot at Wharf Distillery became available.

“I can’t be in any more market locations than I’m currently in,” said Mark. “I’m out three days a week in Buckingham, Bicester and Olney, as well as five monthly markets and one pop-up.

“I listened to customer feedback and they wanted a hub to come and visit. They can now have a cheese board, try out the quirky pairings I recommend, and take some cheese away with them.”

The products on offer at The Cheese Place will vary each month, and visitors can enjoy them in the dining area with a hot or cold drink or an alcoholic beverage.

Cheese wedding cakes are also a popular choice for many. Engaged couples have been advised to visit the trailer at markets until this point, and Mark has struggled to invest the time in helping them choose what is right for their special day.

Now, couples can visit The Cheese Place to properly try out what is on offer and receive Mark’s recommendations.

The Cheese Place is currently open on Thursdays and Fridays from 10am until 2pm, with the hope of introducing Saturdays from mid June. This will expand if the demand is there.

“We start small and build,” said Mark. “We’re not a coffee shop or a cafe. We’re something a little bit different and don’t want to tread on what well-established businesses do.”