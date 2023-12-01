First Class: Meet the Northampton children who started primary school in September 2023

Did anyone you know start school earlier this year?

It is a milestone moment – for children and parents – when little ones start school for the first time.

And there is no better way to mark the huge moment than with lovely photos of the classes in their first school uniforms, with the first class mates and first teachers.

Every year Chronicle & Echo features a photo round-up of reception classes, from pictures submitted by schools.

The pictures show children beaming proudly surrounded by their new class mates.

Below are 13 pictures of reception classes across Northampton and beyond – spot anyone you know?

1 . First Class pictures in Northampton Children who started reception in September 2023.

2 . Harlestone Primary School Reception class at Harlestone Primary School.

3 . Mears Ashby Primary School Mrs Lopez's Ladybird class at Mears Ashby Primary School.

4 . Hunsbury Park Primary School Barn Owls class at Hunsbury Park Primary School.