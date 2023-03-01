News you can trust since 1931
‘First aid for babies doesn’t have to be scary,’ says Daisy First Aid representatives in Northamptonshire

The award-winning first aid class is now available to parents, grand parents and carers in the county and could prove to be vital for those looking after babies and children

Debbie Murphy
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 1st Mar 2023, 10:58am

Daisy First Aid provides emergency life saving first aid classes for parents and carers. There are a number of classes to book on to suit your location and times and this particular workshop is a short half day, packed with essential skills that can be used for life.

The family class is specifically designed for anyone who cares for precious little ones and it’s also a great opportunity for expectant parents to learn some new skills in preparation for the arrival of their new baby, so you can always book on with your ‘bump’.The class covers the following:

  • What to do if a baby or child was unconscious
  • Recovery positions
  • Resuscitation and CPR
  • Using a defibrillator
  • Head injuries
  • Febrile convulsions
  • Choking
  • Anaphylaxis
  • Meningitis
  • Burns
  • Broken bones
  • Poisoning
  • Bleeding
Daisy First Aid could provide you with confidence to know what to do in an emergency
Babies under 1 and breastfeeding are very welcome.

Contact [email protected] for:

Saturday 1st April

Flore Millenium Hall, High Street, Flore, NN7

10:00am - 12:30pm

£25pp

Contact [email protected] for:

Sunday 5th March

Moulton Community Centre, Sandy Hill, Reedings, Northampton, NN3 7AX

Monday 27th March

Wootton Community Centre, Curtless Hill, Northampton, NN4 6ED

£25pp

Fnd out more about the classes available on the Facebook pages:

https://www.facebook.com/daisyfirstaidmkbedford/about

And

https://www.facebook.com/search/top?q=daisy%20first%20aid%20northampton

If you can’t attend the above classes but would still like to learn these skills, Daisy First Aid provides group and individual training classes either in the comfort of your own home or in other designated venues in Northampton, Kettering and Surrounding Areas.

