‘First aid for babies doesn’t have to be scary,’ says Daisy First Aid representatives in Northamptonshire

Daisy First Aid provides emergency life saving first aid classes for parents and carers. There are a number of classes to book on to suit your location and times and this particular workshop is a short half day, packed with essential skills that can be used for life.

The family class is specifically designed for anyone who cares for precious little ones and it’s also a great opportunity for expectant parents to learn some new skills in preparation for the arrival of their new baby, so you can always book on with your ‘bump’.The class covers the following:

What to do if a baby or child was unconscious

Recovery positions

Resuscitation and CPR

Using a defibrillator

Head injuries

Febrile convulsions

Choking

Anaphylaxis

Meningitis

Burns

Broken bones

Poisoning

Bleeding

Daisy First Aid could provide you with confidence to know what to do in an emergency

Babies under 1 and breastfeeding are very welcome.

Saturday 1st April

Flore Millenium Hall, High Street, Flore, NN7

10:00am - 12:30pm

£25pp

Sunday 5th March

Moulton Community Centre, Sandy Hill, Reedings, Northampton, NN3 7AX

Monday 27th March

Wootton Community Centre, Curtless Hill, Northampton, NN4 6ED

£25pp

Fnd out more about the classes available on the Facebook pages:

https://www.facebook.com/daisyfirstaidmkbedford/about

And