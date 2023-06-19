First 14 finalists revealed for prestigious annual awards for Northamptonshire’s finest food and drink

It’s that time of year again. The Weetabix Northamptonshire Food and Drinks Awards are back for the fifteenth time.

Highlighting the best of the best among the county’s food and drink industry, the first 14 finalists have been announced.

Each year, the artisan food and drink award winners are revealed ahead of the glitzy ceremony – where everyone gathers to celebrate such a thriving aspect of the county.

The Weetabix Northamptonshire Food and Drinks Awards are back for the fifteenth year. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

Back at the awards launch at Silverstone Circuit in March, founder Rachel Mallows said: “This is an opportune time to think about celebrating all the great things that are growing and happening in Northamptonshire.

“We want to use this competition to celebrate everything you’re doing.

“We not only nourish and treat ourselves through food and drink consumption, but we build friendships and enjoy our families and communities through home cooking and eating out.

“Food and drink remains the largest manufacturing sector in the UK and we add value to the bottom line.”

The sentiment of this year’s awards remains the same – to highlight what the county has to offer and celebrate the hard work that has gone into overcoming the many hurdles the hospitality industry has faced in recent years.

Rachel finished by saying: “The county’s food, drink and hospitality sector gets ready to be nominated, entered, judged and have the chance to win and celebrate its achievements.”

Here are the 14 finalists across two artisan categories that have been announced so far…

Artisan Local Drink of the Year, sponsored by J Sweeney Accountants

Barely Organised – Paw Another Light Session Mead

Mee Farmers – 100% Blueberry Juice

Phipps Northampton Brewery Co Ltd – Phipps Foundry Mild

Silverstone Distillery – Club 80 - Navy Strength Gin

Three Hills Brewing – Heidrun Session NEIPA

Wild & Furrow – Oat Drink

Winwick Hall Bruce Green Limited – Winwick Hall Methode Champenoise

Artisan Local Vegetarian/Vegan Product of the Year, sponsored by Daily Bread

Dovely Bakery – Rose Cottage Multi Seed Loaf

Hamm Tun Fine Foods – Northamptonshire Blue

Mill House at the Old Stable Yard Tearoom – Strawberry and Rose Cake

Shoots & Spores – Fresh Oyster Mushrooms

Sophisticated Creations – Carrot, Parsnip and Pecan Cake

The Tollemache Arms – Harrington Wild Garlic Butter