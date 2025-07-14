Firefighters tackle blaze in thatched home in Northamptonshire village
At the height of the fire, there were 10 pumps in attendance at the thatched home in Main Street after emergency services were alerted to the blaze at 2pm.
Residents had been advised to keep windows and doors closed due to the smoke from the fire.
A spokeswoman for Northants Fire and Rescue said: “Two appliances remain at the scene of a fire involving a domestic property in Aldwincle.
“Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service was called at 2pm yesterday (Sunday July 13) to reports of a fire involving a thatched property on Main Street.
“At the height of the fire, there was 10 pumps in attendance. Two crews remain on scene and are damping down and monitoring the fire.
“Main Street remains closed, but the smoke plume has reduced significantly. If residents nearby do smell smoke, then it is worth considering closing windows and doors.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.