Firefighters pay tribute to Corby's Hilmi Say with hundreds in guards of honour lining town routes

Mourners have lined the streets of Corby and Rothwell this morning to pay their respects to beloved firefighter Hilmi Say who lost his cancer battle at the age of 40.

More than 125 Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service colleagues paid tribute to Hilmi with a guard of honour at his funeral held at the Holy Trinity Church in Rothwell.

Hilmi was a much-loved member of the brigade since he joined in 2010, and served at Corby Fire Station.

His Union flag-draped casket was carried by firefighters before his helmet and the flag were presented to his family.

Hilmi’s funeral service was held this morning (Wednesday, January 24) at 11am in Rothwell after the funeral procession from Corby Fire Station.

His casket was carried by a turntable ladder truck and flanked by two fire engines.

1 . Hundreds line streets in tribute to Corby firefighter Hilmi Say:Hilmi Say funeral Photo: Alison Bagley Photo Sales

2 . Hundreds line streets in tribute to Corby firefighter Hilmi Say Photo: Alison Bagley Photo Sales

3 . Hundreds line streets in tribute to Corby firefighter Streets lined in honour of Corby firefighter Hilmi Say as his family walk in front of the turntable ladder hearse Photo: Alison Bagley Photo Sales