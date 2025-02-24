Firefighters on scene of Wellingborough industrial estate fire as Midland Mainline trains delayed past blaze

Firefighters have been called to a blaze at a Wellingborough’s Finedon Road Industrial Estate.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents and staff in nearby businesses have been advised to keep their doors and windows shut to prevent smoke from entering premises.

Meanwhile rail users have been advised of disruptions to services on the Midland Mainline to and from Wellingborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for Northants Fire and Rescue said: “Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a fire at an industrial site in Wellingborough shortly after 2pm today (February 24).

Firefighters on scene at Nielson Road, Wellingborough/ NFRS

“Crews arrived at the incident, at a commercial premises on Nielson Road to find a large amount of refuse on fire.

“Four crews from Earls Barton, Wellingborough, Irthlingborough and Rushden are currently in attendance, as is the aerial appliance from Moulton. Crews are using hose-reel jets to contain and put out the fire.

“Members of the public are being asked to avoid the area while we deal with the incident, and residents and businesses who are close by are asked to keep their windows and doors shut due to a large amount of smoke.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emergency services are on the scene of the fire is next to the track at Wellingborough. Trains are being disrupted on the London St Pancras/Luton Airport Parkway/Corby and London St Pancras/Nottingham/Sheffield routes.

Fire/East Midlands Railways/National World

A spokesman for East Midlands Railways (EMR) said: “Our services on the London St Pancras/Nottingham/Sheffield route may be delayed between Kettering and Bedford in both directions. “Our services on the London St Pancras/Luton Airport Parkway/Corby route will be unable to run currently in both directions - please use https://www.nationalrail.co.uk/journey-planner/ to check your journey in advance. “At present we are expecting the problem to be fixed in the next three hours. As soon as the problem is fixed our priority will be to get trains running to their advertised times again.

“We expect our advertised timetable to resume on the affected routes by 5.30pm.”

You can find out how a fire next to the track affects the railway here: https://www.networkrail.co.uk/running-the-railway/looking-after-the-railway/delays-explained/

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

EMR said: “We are sorry for the delay to your journey today. “You may use your ticket to travel with Thameslink between Bedford and London St Pancras in both directions to help you complete your journey. “There will be rail replacement buses in place between Corby and Kettering from 3pm and between Corby and Bedford from 3.45pm, which will shuttle in both directions.

“We are currently looking at alternative arrangements to keep you on the move. Please remember that this can take time and be assured that our team are working tirelessly to arrange this as quickly as possible for you. We appreciate your patience whilst we do this.

“If your overall journey has been delayed over 15 minutes you may be entitled to claim compensation, full details of how to claim can be found here eastmidlandsrailway.co.uk/delay. “If you are unable or do not wish to complete your journey, you may claim a refund on your ticket. Information about how to do this can be found at eastmidlandsrailway.co.uk/refund.”