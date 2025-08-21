Fire in Earls Barton flat doorway was arson that caused significant damage and immediate threat to life

The door of an Earls Barton flat has been deliberately set alight in an act of arson causing significant damage and an immediate threat to life.

Firefighters were called to Clarke Court on Sunday, August 17, after the door of a flat was set alight between 2.45am and 3.15am.

Police officers are appealing for information from anyone who may have seen suspicious activity in the area before the fire or when the emergency services were at the scene.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Between 2.45am and 3.15am on Sunday, August 17, the door of a flat in Clarke Court was deliberately set on fire, causing significant damage and an immediate threat to life.

Clarke Court Earls Barton/Google

“Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area prior to the fire being started or when the emergency services were in attendance.

"They would particularly like to hear from anyone who may have CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage from Clarke Court or the surrounding area, including Doddington Road.

“Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”

Quote incident number 25000483627.