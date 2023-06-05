The trial of a former Northampton primary school teacher accused of murdering her partner will continue this week after a two-week break.

Fiona Beal, aged 49, of Moore Street last appeared at Northampton Crown Court on Monday, May 22 when a forensic psychologist gave evidence about her mental state after she fatally stabbed her partner, Nicholas Billingham, on November 1, 2021 and buried him in their garden.

Dr John Cordwell told the jury he believes that Beal suffers from ongoing severe depression and post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) partially because of Mr Billingham’s conduct towards her throughout their 17 year relationship.

The former Eastfield Academy teacher denies murder due to her mental state at the time. She claims that she was in a “coercive” relationship with Mr Billingham, which left her “broken.”

The trial was initially scheduled to continue on May 23 before taking a break for the entirety of the week commencing May 29. However, this did not happen due to a member of counsel in the trial being unwell.

Therefore, no further evidence has been heard in the last two weeks.

The trial will now resume tomorrow morning (Tuesday, June 6).