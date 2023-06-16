The current headteacher of Eastfield Academy, where a teacher on trial for the murder of her partner formerly worked, has described the accused as a “great teacher” who was “diligent” and “well-liked.”

Fiona Beal, aged 49, is currently standing trial for the murder of 42-year-old Nicholas Billingham. She admits fatally stabbing him in their Moore Street home on November 1, 2021 before burying his body in their garden where he remained for four months until Beal’s arrest in March 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the former teacher denies murder, claiming diminished responsibility and loss of control as a result of being in a “coercive” relationship with Mr Billingham that left her “broken.”

Fiona Beal, aged 49, of Moore Street, stands accused of murdering 42-year-old Nicholas Billingham in November 2021 and burying his body in their garden.

The current headteacher at Eastfield Academy, Gareth Thomas, was the assistant headteacher at the school when Beal started working there as a year six teacher in September 2020.

Describing Beal to Northampton Crown Court on June 16, Mr Thomas said: “As a professional, she was a great teacher. The staff and the children respected and responded to her really well. She was well-liked by everyone in the school. She was diligent with her work. I never had any issues with the work she was doing.”

The headteacher went on to say that Beal was a “valued” member of the school who worked with a cohort that could be “quite challenging.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When Andrew Wheeler KC, defending Beal, asked Mr Thomas to expand on that, he said that there is “a lot of pressure” to maintain the outlook of the school as it is judged on Key Stage Two outcomes. Additionally, he said that year six pupils beginning puberty and experiencing nerves ahead of transitioning to secondary school, adds to the challenges so teachers working with them need to be “driven.”

The court heard that there were occasions where the defendant was “worried” about being called into meetings at work.

When asked about this, Mr Thomas said: “There were historical things that had happened at a previous school where she had not been treated fairly and I think that affected how she would approach those meetings. She would be worried about what was going to happen and if she would get told off.”

He described Beal as becoming “worried and shaky” and he would have to assure her that the meeting is not going to be about her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steven Perian KC, prosecuting, asked Mr Thomas if he recalled Beal not being at work for two weeks in November 2021. He said he did and the head teacher at that time, Clair Mills, told him that Beal had coronavirus.

It was during this time - November 1, 2021 - when Beal admitted to killing Mr Billingham.

Mr Thomas was then asked if there was any change in Beal’s ability to teach after she returned to work. He said no.

“The only change I would have noticed is she was saying she was more tired but, having had covid a couple of times myself, that was how I felt when I came back as well,” he added.