More than 12,000 people across Northamptonshire will still be entitled to Winter Fuel Payments after Labour’s decision to make the benefit means-tested.

The benefit was previously available for all pensioners to claim to help with high energy costs during the colder months.

The new Government won a vote to remove the payments at the beginning of September, as the new rules took effect last week. Millions of pensioners will now lose the benefit, however, the poorest will still be able to collect the payments.

According to the Government, pensioners will get a letter in October or November telling them how much payment they will get, if they are eligible. The benefit is worth £200 or £300 depending on age and will be paid in November or December.

These include people who get Pension Credit. The government believes there are around 880,000 people across the UK who may be eligible but are not claiming it.

The latest data from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) show more than 12,500 people in Northamptonshire were claiming Pension Credits in February 2024.

Both West and North Northants had similar figures, with 6,388 claiming in the west and 6,142 in the north of the county.

The data also breaks Northamptonshire down into 91 areas known as middle-layer super output areas (MSOAs). These usually have populations of between 5,000 and 15,000 people.

Of these, Kettering Town & West had the most Pension Credit claimants with 341, storming ahead of Central Wellingborough in second with 245.

You can see how many people are still eligible for Winter Fuel Payments and where your area ranks below.

The number of people claiming Pension Credit across Northamptonshire by Middle-layer Super Output area (MSOA) in February 2024 according to DWP figures:

Kettering Town & West: 341 Central Wellingborough: 245 Burton Latimer, Broughton & Mawsley: 236 Rushden East: 228 Corby Kingswood: 219 King’s Heath & Spencer: 211 Rushden West & North: 205 Kettering Avondale Grange: 204 Irthlingborough: 203 Billing & Riverside: 202 Corby Lodge Park: 198 Victoria & Isebrook: 197 Daventry Central: 197 (Northampton) Town Centre & Semilong: 195 Irchester, Wollaston & Bozeat: 179 Queensway: 177 Cliftonville & Rushmere: 176 Upton & West Hunsbury: 173 Westone: 169 Raunds: 168 Higham Ferrers: 167 Blisworth, Roade & Yardley Gobion: 167 Croyland: 166 Thrapston & Brigstock: 165 Corby North: 164 Lodge Farm: 164 Kettering South: 161 Rixon: 160 St David’s: 158 Desborough: 156 Blackthorn & Lings: 154 Corby Village & Weldon: 152 Sunnyside: 152 Earls Barton & Great Doddington: 149 Kingsley Park & Racecourse: 149 Oundle, Warmington & Titchmarsh: 147 Walgrave & Moulton: 147 Boothville & Spinney Hill: 147 Stornton & Sixfields: 147 Kettering Central East: 146 Rowlett, Gretton & Cottingham: 142 Little Billing: 142 Eastfield: 138 Rothwell: 137 St Michael’s Road: 137 Overstone Lodge & Rectory Farm: 136 Briar Hill & Hunsbury Hill: 136 Finedon, Isham & Harrowden: 135 Long Buckby West & Weedon: 134: Thorplands & Round Spinney: 134 Towcester East & Paulerspury: 134 Phippsville: 132 Brickhill: 130 Delapre: 129 Daventry South & Southbrook: 121 Corby Town: 119 Ringstead, Woodford & Stanwick: 114 Middleton Cheney & Chipping Warden: 113 Kingsthorpe: 112 Abington: 109 Harpole, Kislingbury & Bugbrooke: 109 Rushden South: 107 Cogenhoe, Hackleton & Denton: 107 Towcester West & Blakesley: 107 Deanshanger, Potterspury & Old Stratford: 105 Brackley South: 105 Kettering Brambleside: 103 Snatchill: 97 Brackley North: 97 Braunston & Crick: 96 Cotton End, Brackmills & Hardingstone: 96 Great Oakley and Danesholme: 93 Brixworth & Spratton: 90 Woodford Halse, Byfield & Staverton: 90 Kings Sutton, Greatworth & Evenley: 90 Moulton: 89 Boughton: 88 Geddington, Rushton & Stoke Albany:87 Kettering East: 87 Redwell: 86 Daventry North: 85 New Duston East: 84 King’s Cliffe, Woodnewton & Easton: 79 Long Buckby East & Ravensthorpe: 77 Barton Seagrave: 69 Clipston, Naseby & Yelvertoft: 68 East Hunsbury: 68 Silverstone, Syresham & Helmdon: 65 Wootton & Collingtree: 63 New Duston West: 52 Abington Vale: 34