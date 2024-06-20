Final day for Rushden Lakes shop as unit set to close its doors today
and live on Freeview channel 276
Today (June 20) is the final day of trading for Swarovski, an outlet which specialises in crystal glass and premium jewellery, after bosses confirmed its closure.
Based in Rushden Lakes’ Garden Square, it is expected to close its doors at 6pm today (Thursday) after one last day of trading before departing the shopping complex.
Its departure follows the likes of Robert Goddard and Regatta, which have seen their stores close in recent years.
Other closures at the popular retail and leisure development in recent times include Jurassic Grill, Hopmaster and Blue Mountain Yard, all of which were in the leisure terrace.
However, several new names have also been added to the line-up recently, including Yo! Sushi.
There is currently no news as to what the Swarovski unit will become.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.