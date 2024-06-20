Final day for Rushden Lakes shop as unit set to close its doors today

By William Carter
Published 20th Jun 2024, 11:07 BST
Updated 20th Jun 2024, 11:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Rushden Lakes is losing another High Street brand as jewellery store Swarovski is set to leave the retail and leisure complex.

Today (June 20) is the final day of trading for Swarovski, an outlet which specialises in crystal glass and premium jewellery, after bosses confirmed its closure.

Based in Rushden Lakes’ Garden Square, it is expected to close its doors at 6pm today (Thursday) after one last day of trading before departing the shopping complex.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Its departure follows the likes of Robert Goddard and Regatta, which have seen their stores close in recent years.

Today is the last day for Swarovski at Rushden LakesToday is the last day for Swarovski at Rushden Lakes
Today is the last day for Swarovski at Rushden Lakes

Other closures at the popular retail and leisure development in recent times include Jurassic Grill, Hopmaster and Blue Mountain Yard, all of which were in the leisure terrace.

However, several new names have also been added to the line-up recently, including Yo! Sushi.

There is currently no news as to what the Swarovski unit will become.

Related topics:Rushden Lakes

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.