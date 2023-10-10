Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A final consultation has been launched to ask for views from residents on providing respite for children with disabilities across Northamptonshire.

Short Breaks are breaks for children and young people who have a disability giving them opportunities while also allowing carers to have a break from caring to carry out other vital activities. They include daytime activities, overnight residential breaks, personal care and support, holiday clubs, sensory impairment services and sleep support.

The short breaks service is jointly funded by North and West Northamptonshire Councils and the NHS Northamptonshire Integrated Care Board. Northamptonshire Children’s Trust oversees the ‘Short Breaks Service’.

Have your say on short breaks.

Two phases of consultation have already been completed. The third phase, which is underway now, asks for public opinion on the new model.

According to the provider, the proposed model aims to “bring together residential and non-residential short breaks, for better coordination and flexibility”, “have a single referral and assessment pathway to make it easier to access services and better oversight” and “build community links and support for children to access activities in the community with buddy support and support so children with more complex needs can access daytime activities.”

Julian Wooster, chair of Northamptonshire Children’s Trust said: “We know how important these services are to disabled children and their families which is why it is critical that we collaboratively consider any potential changes to services.

“It is imperative that we gain as much feedback as possible during this final phase of consultation to ensure that the future services are fit for purpose and deliver the best possible outcomes for children and families.”

Chief executive of Northamptonshire ICB Toby Sanders added: “It is so important to get feedback on this potential new model. By looking at doing things differently this may mean the current services need to change as we look to improve support for families and at the same time make better use of resources.”