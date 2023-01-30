Final business slams council’s ‘disappointing’ parking plans, as end of time for public to speak up looms

The end of West Northamptonshire Council’s public consultation into the proposal to scrap free weekend town centre parking and increase all hourly rates ends on January 31.

After this point, there will be no more opportunities to speak your mind ahead of the council’s final decision being made on February 22.

This marks the fourteenth and final story in this newspaper’s campaign, which has given a platform for business owners, political and religious figures, and Northampton Town Centre Business Improvement District (BID) to share their views on the proposed hikes.

Yvonne Spence, owner of independent shopping boutique Voni Blu in Castilian Street.

Yvonne Spence, owner of independent shopping boutique Voni Blu in Castilian Street, is no exception.

She said: “I’m severely disappointed at the continued lack of foresight by the council.

“It is not only the increased cost that will deter people from coming into the town centre but, more importantly, it further fuels the negative perception and general apathy the public have towards it.”

The business owner believes the only answer is to be competitive with what the other shopping locations in the region have to offer.

“Increasing parking prices will add to the downward spiral of empty shopfronts and the reduced variety,” said Yvonne. “It’ll make the town centre a less attractive place to visit and will become a self-fulfilling prophecy.”

While Voni Blu is a destination store, with loyal customers and friends who will stick by Yvonne and her venture, she believes the plans would be “an additional inconvenience and negative influence on the decision to make a trip into town”.

Yvonne believes the council should be working closely with businesses to put incentives in place to encourage them to visit, rather than “penalising them with increased charges and fewer spaces”.

The business owner suggested a ‘points for parking’ scheme, where points can be redeemed for products, particularly food and drink, from town centre businesses.

“Much more effort and focus should be placed on marketing and changing the negative perception people have of the town centre,” she added.

Yvonne has fully backed Wesley Suter’s petition and believes it has raised awareness – but hopes this will lead to a change in attitude and perception.

