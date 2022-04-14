A town centre burger bar has apparently shut down weeks after being handed a ZERO food hygiene rating.

Inspectors ordered Delush Burger House in Gold Street, Northampton, to clean up its act after raising a series of concerns over standards during an inspection on February 21 which followed a complaint about uncooked food.

But this week West Northamptonshire Council, whose officers carry out food safety inspections, confirmed the premises has not been trading in recent weeks and the takeaway's website showed it was closed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Delush Burger House in Gold Street, Northampton, is believed to have shut down weeks after being labelled 'filthy' in a safety report

Inspectors rate any location handling food according to a scheme run by the Food Standards Agency from a five — the highest — to a very rare zero.

An inspector's report gave the restaurant up to six weeks to fix a variety of problems, adding: "All areas of the premises were dirty. Dirt and debris was evident particularly at low levels underneath and around equipment and on walls and ceilings.

“Equipment such as scales and bowl mixers were dirty and the area around the grease interceptor was filthy.

“There was a build up of grease and dirt on the racking, shelves and the trolley. The extract ventilation system and cooking equipment were ingrained with grease.

“As the dirt in the premises is so ingrained, you should appoint a commercial cleaning company to undertake a thorough deep clean.

“At the time of my visit, staff initially were not wearing any protective overclothing. When prompted, the food handler then put on an apron, but this was dirty.

“The wash hand basin in the rear preparation area was obstructed, with equipment stored in the basin.

"There were no paper towels available at this basin and no soap at the wash hand basin in the servery.

"It took considerable time for water to run hot, indicating staff had not used these facilities for handwashing."

The report also highlighted unlabelled and undated food — which staff claimed had come from neighbouring premises — and some food handlers were unaware of necessary checks of ingredients for allergens and not familiar with procedures to prevent cross contamination.

Some faults were ordered to be fixed immediately.