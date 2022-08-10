FestiVol to be held in Northampton to encourage more people to volunteer

A volunteering festival is due to take place later this year in Northampton to encourage more people to help out.
St Andrew’s will host the FestiVol at Workbridge in Bedford Road on Saturday September 3 between 12.30pm and 3.30pm.
As well as charities and organisations attending, there will also be food stalls and live music.
Dawn Wright voluntary services manager at St Andrew’s said: “This is the second year we have held FestiVol, and this year is already bigger and better than last. We have invited several other charities to join us.
“Set within the beautiful surroundings of Workbridge, guests will be able to take advantage of the coffee shop, charity shop, studio, garden centre and Daily Bread, whilst also enjoying the festival atmosphere with live music courtesy of The Cool Jazz Collective, free meditation sessions from the Falcon Hotel retreat in Castle Ashby, games and street food.
“Everyone is welcome and we look forward to seeing you there.”
Throughout the day there will be opportunities to find out about volunteering, with stalls including St Andrew’s Voluntary Services, Pets as Therapy, Mind, Northampton Domestic Abuse Service (NDAS), Volunteer Passport, Space to Talk and more.
The event will also feature stalls from artisans, including Nonna Lucia’s (pizza), Gallones (ice cream), Jute (freshly made coffee), Muddled Lime (mocktails) and food and drinks from Workbridge coffee shop, as well as a variety of stalls selling items such as handmade crafts and plants from the Workbridge garden centre.
Dawn added: “At St Andrew’s we have around 350 volunteers who bring a special kind of magic to our patients, contributing to their recovery in a variety of different ways.
“When volunteering, you will have the chance to learn new skills, make new friends and to meet and volunteer with people who have a variety of backgrounds, cultures, interests and skills.
“So if you have ever thought about volunteering for any reason at all then come along and find out more about us and the other charities attending.”
Further information can be acquired by emailing the St Andrew’s Communications Team on: [email protected]