Festive concert in Northampton in support of Rainbows Hospice for Children and Young People

Tickets are still available for the Rainbows Hospice for Children and Young People’s Northampton Christmas Concert.

The event takes place at the Northampton Cathedral between 7pm and 9pm on Wednesday, December 18.

This year, choirs and young musicians from Spratton Hall School and Glee4Kidz, along with the Northampton Rock Choir, will perform festive favourites to help spread the Christmas cheer.

During the evening, people can sing some favourite Christmas songs, take part in a raffle and indulge in festive refreshments.

Rainbows CEO Jane Burns

All money raised at the event goes to Rainbows, which provides care and support for babies, children and young people with serious and terminal illnesses, including those from Northamptonshire, in the hospice, at home or in hospital.

Tickets are £10 per person. Children under-three are free but must share a chair with accompanying adult.

For more information and tickets, visit Northampton Christmas Concert | Rainbows Hospice.