Festival set to raise awareness of alopecia by ‘confident and carefree’ seven-year-old and her mother

A day festival is to be held to raise awareness and funds for alopecia, by a “confident and carefree” seven-year-old and her mother.

Eliza was first diagnosed with alopecia when she was two-and-a-half years old and by five, she had lost almost all of her hair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the start of the year, she wanted to raise awareness of her condition and sold her toys in aid of Alopecia UK – a small charity working to improve the lives of those affected by the condition.

Eliza was first diagnosed with alopecia when she was two-and-a-half years old and by five, she had lost almost all of her hair.

There are different forms of the chronic, inflammatory condition which affects hair follicles and leads to unpredictable hair loss, with alopecia areata being the most common.

It is estimated that every 15 in 10,000 people in the UK are affected and it can present at any age, but 50 percent find it starts in childhood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is still unknown what triggers the autoimmune reaction, which is why the work of Alopecia UK is vital in reaching answers for those who have the condition and their families.

To continue supporting the charity and raising awareness of alopecia, Eliza’s mother Hannah White has organised an ‘Elizachella’ festival for one day this summer.

It is estimated that every 15 in 10,000 people in the UK are affected by alopecia and it can present at any age, but 50 percent find it starts in childhood.

On July 9, from midday until late at Kislingbury Cricket Club, there will be an inflatable zone, a magician, silent disco, 360 camera, DJ tent, baby sensory area, crafts and soft play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hannah promises there are lots of surprises in store, and a raffle and auction – with two tickets to see Michael Mcintyre live up for grabs.

Visits from Nonna Lucia’s Pizza van, Howe & Co’s fish and chip van, and Cream Works Ice Cream and Desserts are also planned for the day.

When asked why it is so important to her and Eliza to host an event like this, Hannah recalled instances where older children have stared at Eliza because of her lack of hair.

Here are all the details about the 'Elizachella' festival on July 9.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s hard to see it happen,” said Hannah. “We want to get the awareness out there and would rather people come over and ask questions.

“Eliza isn’t defined by having no hair and the festival will be a day where people can learn about the condition.”

Hannah says she is “in awe” of her daughter “every single day”.

“For a little girl to not have hair, I can’t even begin to imagine how she feels,” she added. “Being the confident and carefree person she is around other children is everything.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I want the festival to give Eliza a chance to run around carefree and just be her.”

When Eliza sold her toys in January, which raised a total of more than £1,300, Hannah spoke of hosting a festival – but says “never in a million years” did she believe she could pull it off.

The organising properly began in February and with “amazing support”, everything is moving in the right direction.

Alopecia UK has shown “great support” to Eliza and her family, and Hannah described the “lovely relationship” Eliza has built with one staff member in particular, Amy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the charity solely run on donations, fundraising allows them to find new treatments and medications – and work towards getting answers for the families affected.