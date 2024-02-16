Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Visitors to the Chester House Estate this spring can prepare to feed a record number of cade lambs as the team go bigger and better for their spring 2024 programme.

Based in Irchester, the heritage site has cared for lambs since its first spring event in 2022 where 40 cade lambs were housed in their lamb barn for the Easter period.

Visitors were able to speak to experts, bottle-feed the lambs and were provided guidance on keeping themselves and the lambs safe.

Spring is 'the Chester House Estate team’s favourite event of the year'

The event is returning from March 29 until April 14, along with other activities to keep families occupied during the spring season.

Cllr Helen Howell, North Northamptonshire Council’s deputy leader and executive member for sport, leisure, culture and tourism, said: “As with previous years, we will have a dedicated expert livestock team who will be looking after the lambs.

"The team are dedicated to educating young people with the ‘Farm to Fork’ story and providing hands on learning experiences on the estate.

“Our ‘Spring at the Estate’ event is always a family favourite, and our biggest event of the year, so by increasing the lambs we care for, it has two main benefits - we are able to provide for more families to experience the feeding, whilst also care for and protect the welfare of these lambs.”

People will be able to visit and feed the lambs while chatting to the estate’s expert livestock team.

Visitors can also explore the 85-acre estate during the spring hunt, meet the Easter bunny for the first time, and have a go at some spring origami - all included in the price of the spring passport at £15 per child.

Cllr Jason Smithers, leader of the council, said: “This is the Chester House Estate team’s favourite event of the year and takes a lot of organisation, but the result is definitely worth the hard work.

“Events like this on the site continue to go from strength to strength and the team are always striving to be bigger and better.”