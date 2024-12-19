Father Oliver Coss shares heartfelt Christmas message to all in Northampton

Father Oliver Coss from All Saints Church, Northampton has written this Christmas message...

If you’re familiar with All Saints’ Church, you’ll perhaps know that beyond a cavernous worship space, we’re not otherwisespoilt for room. While this means that all of us who work here share an office, it also means that the choir’s rehearsal room is, more or less, directly underneath my workspace. There are times where this means lots of noise of chorister bustling to and fro, but you get a sense that Christmas is edging closer as the music gets increasingly festive. A carol service on Sunday followed by the massive festivities of Midnight Mass and Christmas Day means much fastidious preparation.

In many different ways the gradually escalating chorus of music beneath my office will be reflected by our own fastidious preparation: the effort to get shopped, do everything that needs to be done, and clear our desks in order to take some undisturbed rest over Christmas is no small feat. Just as there’ll be plenty of people continuing to work hard, it’s also not possible to do everything: much of the trick is to engage in all of this while nurturing our sense of anticipation and expectation, rather than squashing it with stress and anxiety.

It’s easier said than done, of course. You don’t feel joyful just because someone says you must. Smiling doesn’t necessarily mean you’re happy. And people don’t tend to go easy on themselves just because they want to. A sense of expectant anticipation needs some careful nurture and planning, an attentiveness to our own sense of order and pace. One of the prayers we use regularly during Advent reminds us of this, asking that when the Lord comes “he may find us at watch in prayer, our hearts filled with wonder, love and praise.” Beneath the busyness, the shopping, and the never-ending to do list, is the long-intended gift of Jesus Christ, born in the likeness of all of this and yet showing us in ourselves the glimmers of his glory.

Within the Church of England much of our fastidious preparation (and efforts to focus on the true meaning of the season) have been overshadowed by an archbishop’s resignation, and all sorts of criticisms of other senior leaders in the church. It is, in essence, an object lesson in how not to run things, especially when what you are for is completely eclipsed by the things you’ve got wrong. One of my favourite Christmas carols includes the line “O hush the noise, ye men of strife, to hear the angels sing”. I used it in my Christmas message last year as we all thought of the violence in the Holy Land, but it also says a lot to the church at the moment, that our demons have been fighting down our better angels. In proclaiming the Christmas gospel this year, we shall be restating a quintessential truth that God speaks to us at Christmas through his only son Jesus Christ, before whom all our sins, and faults, and fears shall melt away like tears.

Whatever is getting in the way of your imminent Merry Christmas, trust with me that they will pass and that at the end of them is the abiding joy of the birth of Jesus Christ. He is a promise given in human form of an everlasting light to dispel all darkness. And I wish you all peace and joy at his coming.

You’re welcome at All Saints’ Church this Christmas Eve at 11.30pm for Midnight Mass, or at 8am or 10.30am on Christmas Day.