Father of ‘whirlwind’ four-year-old who died in Rushton house fire pays tribute to ‘irreplaceable’ daughter Mayci

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The father of Mayci Fox, who died following a fire in Rushton on March 28 has paid tribute to his ‘wild and loving whirlwind’, saying ‘I don’t know what we’re going to do without her.’

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mayci Fox, aged four, died at a property off Station Road on the evening of Friday, March 28. Two other people – Mayci’s mother Emma Conn, aged 30, and 23-year-old Louie Thorn – also sadly died.

Formal identification is yet to take place, though tributes have been issued to the victims of the fire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement given to Northamptonshire Police today (April 2), Mayci’s dad, Kyle, paid moving tribute to his ‘irreplaceable’ daughter.

Mayci Fox, 4, was one of the three people who died in the house fire in Station Road, Rushton on March 28

He said: “Mayci Marion Georgina Fox arrived in the world in a last-minute rush, starting the way she meant to go on, as a whirlwind.

“Becoming her dad was amazing. The feeling when I first saw her was so special, and I have adored her from the very start.

“The first thing I picture when I think of Mayci is her smile. She was always smiling, being happy and cheeky, and it was impossible to stay cross in the face of that beautiful smile.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She was wild and went her own way – she would have her Elsa dress on, with her beloved red wellies and messy hair.

“She loved being outside and getting dirty, always enjoying her forest school sessions at nursery and loved nothing more than sitting in a muddy puddle to play.

“She had her own little motorbike that she loved riding, she was fearless. She once crashed and fell off and I remember running over so scared that she was hurt, only to find her laughing and asking if she could do it again.

“A little livewire, nothing phased her. She loved water and learned to swim aged just two, which was a good thing because she would be there, trying to take off her armbands and jump in the deep end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Mayci was also so caring, even at four, she would always want to take care of people and look after them, especially her great grandma.

“We could sit for hours with her Play Doh and craft things, she loved making things and I loved getting involved with events at her nursery, she’d make me little gifts and pictures and I will treasure those forever.

“Mayci also loved animals and having pets, our family dogs would just follow her about and she loved causing absolute chaos with them all.

“I also want to mention Mayci’s auntie Kay Kay, auntie Smee and uncle Ash – always winding her up, and I know they’re going to miss her making their lives hell stripping and dancing with her cousin Lou Lou.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A future without my daughter is unimaginable. She is irreplaceable and was my world. I will love her and miss her forever.”

Mayci’s grandmother, Nanny Wend, added her own heartfelt tribute to her granddaughter.

She said: “They broke the mould when they made Mayci. She was our crazy, beautiful and wild little girl.

“She would come here and be just so pleased to have an ice cream with Pap’s special chocolate sauce. She loved her blanket, and she loved to toast marshmallows on our fire, getting them everywhere, but she never cared, she was just having fun. From the moment she arrived she was the best thing ever, our little girl.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Your love for your grandchildren is incredible, they melt your heart and wrap you round their finger. You let them do what you’d never have let your own children do.

“I don’t know what we’re going to do without her.”

Gemma, Mayci’s childcare provider, has also paid loving tribute at Kyle’s invitation, saying: “Our Mayci Moo, our little whirlwind. The biggest smile to light up the darkest of rooms.

"She gave me and all the children all the love in the world. The best cuddles and the hardest of laughs. There is the biggest of holes in our lives now and we will miss you so much. Sleep tight, you will always be our Mayci Moo.”