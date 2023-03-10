Father of two to run marathon for neonatal ward to thank them for ‘incredible’ care of premature sons

A father of two is running a marathon in aid of Northampton General Hospital’s neonatal ward to thank them for their “incredible” care for both of his sons, who were born prematurely.

Jack O’Boyle, 36, is running the Manchester Marathon on April 16 for the hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), for more equipment to be bought and improvements to be made to the family rooms.

His sons, Otis and Alban, were both born prematurely with breathing difficulties and treated at NGH.

He and his partner Greta had to stay in hospital for 11 days post-birth with Otis, who was born in 2017 and is now five, and almost two months with Alban, who was born in 2020 and is now three.

Jack said: “It was a traumatic time, particularly with Alban.

“Thanks to the amazing NHS staff, once the boys were well enough to no longer need ventilation, they allowed us to stay on site in family rooms so we could continue bonding with our babies while they fully recovered.

“The level of care we and our boys received was nothing short of incredible, and to see how hard the nurses work around the clock to ensure your little ones are being looked after is beyond words.”

Jack hopes that others will not have to experience time in an NHS family room, but wants to “stress how important they are to parents trying to build confidence and trust with their babies” – particularly after being separated for prolonged periods without physical contact and touch.

“We knew we were in good hands,” said the father of two, who now lives in Olney. “The doctors gave great advice and daily updates. It was tough but we always knew progress was being made.”

Jack says they were “incredibly welcoming” with Greta, who did not want to leave her sons after birth and never once felt pressured by the staff to go home.

Northamptonshire Health Charity, in charge of fundraising activities for Northampton General Hospital, are “happy to have Jack on board” to raise vital funds.

Jack said: “We want to say a huge thank you, and hopefully running this marathon is a small way to try and repay them.

“When Northamptonshire Health Charity said improving the family rooms was a priority for funds raised, it made sense for me to do my bit now.”

It would “mean everything” to Jack if people donated to his fundraiser, as he has less than a quarter of the way to go to meet his £2,000 target.

“People’s generous donations have spurred me on in training and have helped me through the bad weather,” he said. “I’m hoping my eldest son will remember this fundraiser, and the message that you should give back to those who help you.”

Jack has unfortunately suffered a knee injury that has slowed down his progress, but says his training is “going as well as it can with two children and work commitments”.

