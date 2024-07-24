Father-of-two died suddenly from heart attack just six weeks after premature baby girl arrived home

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A father-of-two from Northampton tragically passed away from a heart attack, just six weeks after his premature baby girl arrived home following 148 days in hospital.

David Scott, aged just 41, suffered a “devastating and unexpected” heart attack and passed away on July 4.

He was also the father to 15-year-old Courtney, as well as a loving fiancée, son, brother, uncle and friend to many – who are all struggling to comprehend that he is no longer here.

It was only in March this year when David and his partner Kate were celebrating the 100 days of neonatal care for their daughter, who arrived at 29 weeks a couple of days after Christmas last year.

The family enjoyed six weeks together when Olivia finally arrived home, before the tragic incident.

“He meant everything to everybody,” Kate told the Chronicle & Echo. “He was a really good dad. I didn’t have much until I met David and he did everything for everyone.”

All of David’s loved ones are trying their best to pull together during this difficult time, which Kate says has not felt real. They have also shown kindness in helping to care for baby Olivia.

David’s heart attack happened out of the blue and doctors identified the cause as heart disease following the 41-year-old’s passing. Sadly, the condition could have been managed with tablets had David known he had it.

When asked about the six weeks that she got to spend with David and Olivia before the tragedy, Kate said: “It meant everything. Having our daughter home and David going to work as normal, we felt like a real family.

“Olivia looks like him which is difficult, but all I want to do is make him proud and bring her up the best I can.”

A family friend set up an online fundraising page to help cover the funeral costs, and more than £1,200 has already been raised by generous friends of the family and strangers.

“I’m not one to ask for help and it’s felt really nice to see people donate,” said Kate. “It’s people we don’t even know. Everyone is struggling with the cost of living and to take the time out of their day to donate is really sweet.”

She cannot believe the amount that has already been raised, which will make a considerable difference to the funeral they can plan for David.

The Crown and Anchor pub is also hosting an event in David’s memory, and all funds raised will be donated to the page.